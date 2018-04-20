Indie Pop Band Saint Motel Brings Energetic Act To Penn State

Saint Motel held a concert at Penn State on Thursday night, bringing its not-so-clearly defined brand of music to Alumni Hall in the HUB in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd of students.

Lead singer A/J Jackson was clearly briefed on how he could best appeal to the student body, bursting out a “We Are” chant before each of the band’s first three songs. Jackson has his hands full during performances with the band, as he’s the lead singer on top of playing the guitar and piano. Drummer Greg Erwin casually walked on stage with a cup of what we can only assume is coffee because of his energetic performance on the drums.

The first song of the night was met with a raucous roar from the crowd (and a “We Are” chant beforehand, of course), and “Getaway” soon followed.

Before “Getaway” began, however, Jackson explained why the band felt right at home in Happy Valley despite being based in southern California. The driver of the band’s tour bus is a Penn State alumnus who would always make sure to tune into Penn State sporting events and have the band watch. Like many others, the driver takes a lot of pride in his university and gives the band many Penn State history lessons while on tour.

“Move” and “My Type” were crowd favorites, as they are two of the band’s most famous songs. Both songs have been included on the soundtrack of “FIFA,” the soccer video game played worldwide by millions every year. “My Type” featured on the soundtrack of “FIFA 15” alongside artists like Avicii and Foster the People. “Move” made its “FIFA” appearance in the game two years later on a playlist that includes Kygo and Bastille, among others.

The energetic concert was free and open to all Penn State students thanks to the Student Programming Association.