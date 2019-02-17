Corner Brothers Perform On Four Diamonds Stage For The First Time

The Corner Brothers regularly downtown at spots like Cafe and Champs, as well as along the East Coast, but took a much bigger stage at THON early Sunday morning for the first time ever.

The duo spent the set performing acoustic covers of crowd-pleasing sing alongs, kicking it off with a twist on F.U.N.’s song, “We Are Young.” They finished the song with their own lyrics, “by the time THON’s over, and you feel like falling down, we’ll carry you home tonight,” and the dancers surely felt that one.

The set continued with some classics, “3 A.M.” by Matchbox Twenty and “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root. They brought out a sweet rainstick for “Africa” by Toto and the signature harmonica for “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

The crowd was eating the duo up, joining in on all of their invitations to sing along. The brothers finished with “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes .

Before leaving the stage, the duo made sure to leave enough time for a photo op. They joined the dancers on the floor in tossing up their diamonds before leaving the stage.

Patrick Arnold Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

