PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Corner Brothers Perform On Four Diamonds Stage For The First Time

By Patrick Arnold
2/17/19 1:25 am

The Corner Brothers regularly downtown at spots like Cafe and Champs, as well as along the East Coast, but took a much bigger stage at THON early Sunday morning for the first time ever.

The duo spent the set performing acoustic covers of crowd-pleasing sing alongs, kicking it off with a twist on F.U.N.’s song, “We Are Young.” They finished the song with their own lyrics, “by the time THON’s over, and you feel like falling down, we’ll carry you home tonight,” and the dancers surely felt that one.

The set continued with some classics, “3 A.M.” by Matchbox Twenty and “Send Me On My Way” by Rusted Root. They brought out a sweet rainstick for “Africa” by Toto and the signature harmonica for “Piano Man” by Billy Joel.

The crowd was eating the duo up, joining in on all of their invitations to sing along. The brothers finished with “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes.

Before leaving the stage, the duo made sure to leave enough time for a photo op. They joined the dancers on the floor in tossing up their diamonds before leaving the stage.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already recieving enough emails?

About the Author

Patrick Arnold

Patrick Arnold is a freshman studying broadcast journalism. Can usually be found watching sports or youtube. Oddly obsessed with comedy, music, and high school recruiting. Feel free to contact Patrick on Twitter: @parnold10, or via Email: [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Patrick

Rugby Team Has Orchesis Dance Co. To Thank For “Pants-Dropping” Pep Rally Routine

The team dances are traditionally performed by underclassmen, but this year’s rugby performers already have plans to come back next year bigger and better in attempts to dethrone the men’s gymnastics pep rally dynasty.

Speed-Painter Surprises THON Crowd With Saquon Barkley Portrait

Where Are You THON-ing From?

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2019: Day Three

Be sure to follow @THONwardState, @OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Men’s Gymnastics Completes Historic Three-Peat At THON 2019 Pep Rally

The first-ever White Out crowd for a Pep Rally witnessed the gymnasts destroy the football team in the final round of the competition.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend