Reports: Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren To Be Named Next Big Ten Commissioner

Minnesota Vikings Chief Operating Officer Kevin Warren is reportedly the Big Ten conference’s next commissioner, according a tweet by Mully And Haugh, hosts of 670 The Score’s morning show. The conference is expected to announce the news at 12 p.m. Tuesday at a press conference.

The Big Ten Conference is expected to name Kevin Warren to replace Jim Delany as Big Ten Commissioner tomorrow morning. Warren, 55, is the Chief Operating Officer of the Minnesota Vikings, the highest-ranking African-American executive on the business side of any NFL team. — Mully And Haugh (@mullyhaugh) June 4, 2019

Jim Delany, the Big Ten’s commissioner since 1989, announced his plans to step down from his role this past March. Delany’s term will officially come to an end when his current contract expires on June 30, 2020.

According to a tweet by Adam Schefter, Warren would become the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference. He began his career as a practicing lawyer, eventually establishing his own sports and entertainment agency, Kevin Warren & Associates.

Warren has worked in several NFL front offices, including the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions, and was promoted to the role of COO of the Minnesota Vikings in February 2015.

Warren, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, would be just the sixth commissioner in the Big Ten’s 97-year history.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a freshman majoring in journalism. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]