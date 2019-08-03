Report: Penn State Football’s John Petrishen Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State football’s new-look secondary might be a bit thinner than expected when the team’s season kicks off against Idaho four weeks from today.

According to a report by Sean Fitz of 247Sports, safety John Petrishen has entered his name to the transfer portal, making him at least the 22nd Nittany Lion to do so during the portal’s first offseason. The redshirt senior has yet to announce anything formally on social media — but as always, entering the portal means he’s only talking to other schools as of now.

Petrishen came to Penn State by way of Pittsburgh’s Central Catholic where he starred as a first-team all-state selection. After playing in only three games during his first two years at Penn State, Petrishen appeared in all 13 contests last season, mainly on special teams. This summer, he was expected to compete with Jonathan Sunderland and Lamont Wade for playing time at safety alongside Garrett Taylor.

News about Petrishen’s potential transfer comes shortly after many realized that defensive lineman Ellison Jordan was no longer listed on Penn State’s roster.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

