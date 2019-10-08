We Want To See Your Cute Penn Babies And Kids

One of our favorite parts about gameday is walking down Curtin Road and seeing thousands of mini fans in their cheerleader costumes and Penn State gear. It doesn’t get much more adorable than a 4-year-old in a Nittany Lion costume and a tail that’s longer than he/she is.

Passing down our love of all things Penn State to the next generation is one of the best parts about seeing little ones all over campus. I know for Penn Staters like me who have bled blue & white since birth, those photos are an absolute family treasure.

We want to see your Penn State kids! Fill out this Google form, and then email us any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

