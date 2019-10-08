PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

We Want To See Your Cute Penn Babies And Kids

Steffen Blanco | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
10/8/19 4:06 am

One of our favorite parts about gameday is walking down Curtin Road and seeing thousands of mini fans in their cheerleader costumes and Penn State gear. It doesn’t get much more adorable than a 4-year-old in a Nittany Lion costume and a tail that’s longer than he/she is.

Passing down our love of all things Penn State to the next generation is one of the best parts about seeing little ones all over campus. I know for Penn Staters like me who have bled blue & white since birth, those photos are an absolute family treasure.

We want to see your Penn State kids! Fill out this Google form, and then email us any photos you have to [email protected] to be featured on our website.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Hoops’ Forwards To Display New Confidence, Style Of Play

Despite a new focus on spreading the floor and the heavy expectations going into the 2019-2020 season, Penn State’s forwards are more confident then ever.

Nittany Quickie: Episode Two

We’re back for a second round of your craziest hook up stories.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend