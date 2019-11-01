Penn State Recreation To Host ‘Super Mario’ Kids Golf Challenge

Penn State Parks and Tourism Management students, including Penn State football player Lamont Wade, will host the “Super Mario” Kids Golf Challenge from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at the Penn State Golf Courses. Kiddos aged 5-10 from the State College area are all invited to participate in this free, family-friendly event.

Attendees should come decked out in a spooky Halloween costume or as a Super Mario character. But be sure to also dress appropriately for the weather, since activities will take place both indoor and outdoor events.

Calling all of my State College buddies ages 5-10

come have fun with me and my group @ the Super Mario Golf Challenge on Sunday November 3rd. @ The Penn State Golf courses

FREE Registration.

Hurry and sign up while you can registration email listed on flyer. pic.twitter.com/JedyHFWEEJ — LaMont Wade (@Goony_38) October 22, 2019

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as Yoshi’s Trivia, Mario Golf Instruction, and Peach’s Putt Putt . Complimentary light refreshments will be provided.

Event staff will provide golf equipment, but guests can bring their own. No golf experience is necessary to attend. Children are encouraged to come to have fun and learn more about golf. To register for the event, you can email the event’s staff with your name, age, and phone number.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman contributor majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, FL. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

Meet Luke The Lab: The Best Boy On Campus And CAPS’ Therapy Dog “As for Luke, his primary role on a college campus is to help relieve stress, provide little pockets of happiness for the students.”