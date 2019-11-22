New Fall Conference ‘State Of Us’ Discusses Free Speech, Town-Gown Relations

The first-annual fall semester State of State conference presented a new union for Penn State and the surrounding community of State College.

“State of Us” presented five speakers who captivated community-minded attendees with their plans of action to continue building upon the reputation of Penn State. State of State focuses on fostering discussions about relevant campus and local issues, and Thursday’s State of Us event matched that mission.

Senior Daniel Zahn, who serves as a member of the Judicial Board for UPUA, was the evening’s first speaker. He advocated for the importance of free speech throughout the university. Zahn began his talk by stating; “There are Nazis meeting at Penn State.” To lessen the chill of this declaration, Zahn indicated that Penn State has an obligation to uphold a “Red Light” policy on free speech. Red Light institutions have at least one specific policy that limits some aspect of complete free speech.

“Walking from the HUB to Willard, you can hear that you’re going to hell sometimes three times a day,” he said. “This is allowed because it is Penn State’s obligation as an institution of higher education to allow free speech, even if it disagrees with the viewpoints of many of its students.”

There is a way to protect individuals affected by certain speech, however. Penn State’s Policy AD91 Discrimination and Harassment and Related Inappropriate Conduct prohibits any form of harassment in speech.

“That harassment may include, but is not limited to, verbal or physical attacks, stalking, graphic or written statements, threats, or slurs,” Zahn explained.

As someone who struggled with speech as a child, Zahn said he went through ten years of speech training and saw the ways people utilized speech to their advantage. He saw people using their ability to speak to do something about the issues he truly cared about.

This is the reason Zahn values free speech so much: “It has the ability to bring change.”

“It’s time to stop allowing silence, and time to start putting our values into our policies,” he concluded.

Deanna Behring, a Penn State professor and newly elected State College Borough Council member. After having a decade of Washington experience under her belt as the Assistant Director for National Security, serving under the Clinton administration, Dr. Behring understands the importance of erasing divisions wherever they exist in communities.

Her presentation focused on explaining the importance of deleting the division between campus and the town.

“We know College Ave. goes east to west, dividing campus from the town,” she said. “Let’s make it go north to south, bringing both together.”

After a brief story on the history of how State College came to be from “The Farmer’s High School,” Dr. Behring explained how the State College Borough began shortly after the university was founded, in 1886. The first-ever mayor of State College was dually a professor at the university in agricultural sciences. So when did the division between town and campus begin?

Eighty percent of State College houses are rentals, leaving only 20% for those other residents, and ultimately making it difficult for the borough to implement its permanent residents would like to do. Borough Council has been working closely with UPUA over the years, creating unity in the town area with initiatives like posting Penn State banners on the lamp posts and coloring rainbow crosswalks for the LGBTQ university members.

Dr. Behring asked attendees to write what they would like to see happen in State College in the next four years via note cards on their respective tables. “Tomorrow — where we want to go” was Dr. Behring’s mantra for the evening, encouraging attendees to reach out to her with future ideas.

Wil Dunn, a senior studying health policy and administration and head of the Class Gift Campaign, introduced himself by begging the question, “What do you think of as quintessential Penn State landmarks?” The HUB fish tanks, the terrace garden, or the seal at Old Main? Could it be the “weird, green spherical thing” in front of Old Main?

Dunn’s favorite, “The Pennsylvania State University” powerful wall seen upon entering State College off I-80, stands to be a symbol of welcome to the Penn State community everywhere. There is also the landmark where everyone goes when they first come to campus and when they graduate: the Nittany Lion shrine.

“What connects all of these things?” Dunn asked. “They are all class gifts.”

Other, more interactive gifts, include CAPS, the Lion Pantry, the Student Farm at Penn State, and the Hammond Library. Thanks to the Class Gift Campaign, these services are maintained and flourish through the philanthropy of students and alumni. This year’s class gift is an endowment to CAPS, in order to fulfill the high demand of students in need of mental health services.

Without the Class Gift Campaign, such fulfillment would not be possible for something so important.

“CAPS serves 10% of our university, which is 2% higher than our fellow universities of similar size.” Why give?” Dunn asked the audience. “At PSU, 11% of the operating budget is through philanthropy, to help services like CAPS, Lions Pantry, and the Student Farm.

“If mental health awareness is something you care about, you can reach out to the Class Gift Campaign, create a page, and share your legacy.”

A new, eye-opening call to action was then presented by Director of Penn State’s Restorative Justice Initiative Dr. Effrain Marimon.

Dr. Marimon explained, “One of the key components of our mission is access to higher education for all.” He elaborated upon this idea, explaining the importance of education, especially higher education, and the impact it holds not only in ourselves but in society.

“Penn State will be a leader in the transformation of education,” Dr. Marimon declared. “[Transforming education] requires Penn State to use its size, scope, reach, intellect, capital, and resources.”

Approximately 100 people participate in Penn State’s Restorative Justice in Education, which is committed to restoring the lives of incarcerated students. The aims of this program include education and program development, as well as rehabilitation and destigmatization.

The Restorative Justice program implements teaching classes not for credit, encouraging and providing extracurricular activities, and a plethora of other university opportunities to heal incarcerated individuals.

“I want you to think of education as being a tool that supports liberation, and that supports writing, economic outcomes that impacts mass incarceration,” Dr. Marimon said.

The audience began to wonder the question which Dr. Marimon proceeded to speak aloud: So, what’s our role? Our responsibility? Our obligation?

“We talk about Penn State’s reach to have an impact, but what better way to think about how to utilize our far reach than to help people just ten minutes away from us?”

“It’s much more costly for the community to support those currently incarcerated than it would be to get them back on their feet and support their education,” in turn helping the local economy to flourish.

A formerly incarcerated student read his testimony aloud, followed by poems about the opportunity to transform as he experienced first hand through the Restorative Justice program. This moment resonated with the audience, as the sound of tears being wiped away could be heard across the room.

Sienna Baker, the President of Schreyer for Women and a student ambassador, followed the previous speakers with her own eloquence.

Schreyer for Women exists to build a community for female scholars. Pillars of this community include Gift Mindedness (cherishing each others’ talents), Nurturing Associational Life (uniting of capacity), and Hospitality (the welcoming of strangers). Baker is very politically minded, but in a way that supports a community to be the most efficient it can be for all individuals.

“When we think of politics, we often think of fierce partisan issues, she said.”But I want to pull away from that and think about how we can build compromises upon these issues.”

Baker advocated Schreyer for Women, explaining how they implement open mic nights (providing a platform for open-mindedness), Women’s Round Table (which convenes with women from the community) and continuously raise money to teach women on and provide them with sustainable menstrual kits, specifically for women in Tanzania.

Baker said the foundation of Schreyer for Women was “providing resources for the flourishing of others while increasing our global and international awareness”

How can these pillars be used to impact the Penn State community as a whole? By serving as a role model. Practicing essential characteristics are important metrics for success

These characteristics can create a precedent for an open political environmental community at Penn State. Additionally, Schreyer for Women can collectively reflect on these standards that impact women each day at Penn State, and work to reform issues they face.

State of State’s flagship conference will take place on March 22.

