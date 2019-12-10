Goodbye, Ricky Rahne

Ricky,

The news of your departure has brought tears to the eyes of Penn State fans everywhere.

For most, these are tears of joy.

Words cannot describe how great it is to see a member of the Penn State family move on to greener pastures. That’s why we are thrilled to see you get the opportunity to build your own program as the head coach at Old Dominion.

It is sad to see you go, but we were never so foolish to think that a coordinator of your caliber would stay around forever. No coach that has the balls to run the ball up the middle on 4th and 5 could ever be restrained to a coordinator role. At some point, we knew we would have to let you spread your wings and fly.

So fly, Ricky Rahne. Soar like Icarus.

Your grit and determination to run the same few plays even when they aren’t working will take you and the Monarchs to great heights.

We had a few incredible years together. Even if the play-calling wasn’t always creative, we will always have you to thank for recruiting Trace McSorley as a quarterback instead of a safety.

We often expected you to be Joe Moorhead, and that was unfair of us. We’re sorry.

You’re not Joe Moorhead. You’re Ricky fucking Rahne, the head coach of Old Dominion football. Even more impressive, you managed to never have someone make a video like this about you. Congratulations, Chief.

Not only is this a tremendous opportunity for you and your family, but also for James Franklin and the Penn State football family you will be leaving behind.

We promise we will be okay. And if it makes you feel any better, we also promise we will constantly compare your successor to you — for better or for worse.

Cheers to fresh starts.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

Journey (Brown) Together: Revamping THON’s Newest Logo THON 2020 unveiled its “Journey Together” logo Sunday afternoon, but we’ve added a extra detail to the graphic.