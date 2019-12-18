James Franklin Expects To Have ‘More Guys Back Than Anticipated’ For 2020 Season

National Signing Day just keeps getting better for James Franklin and Penn State football.

After securing 27 recruits through the morning, Franklin sat down with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the incoming talent. Aside from laying out roles and positions for each player early on, the head coach mentioned how current players’ decisions to either stay for another season in Happy Valley or enter the 2020 NFL Draft will play a role.

Franklin was confident, though, that many players who might have the option to enter the draft will decide to stay in Happy Valley for at least the 2020 season.

“We’re still waiting to hear from some NFL guys and what their plans are, some have communicated” Franklin said. “We probably have more guys coming back than maybe we anticipated before the year started, which is great. We have guys that had NFL grades that could’ve left early and they’re staying.”

“I think that’s a tremendous statement because they like what’s going on and they’re happy. We have unfinished business,” Franklin added. “It’s really a win-win for everybody when handled the right way.”

Yetur Gross-Matos is the only Nittany Lion to have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft so far, as he announced that he will forego his final season of NCAA eligibility earlier this month. The talented defensive end has been projected to be a late-first round pick in several mock drafts, including one by ESPN’s Todd McShay this past Tuesday.

Several other players who may have an opportunity to be drafted to the NFL include KJ Hamler, Shaka Toney, Tariq Castro-Fields, Lamont Wade, and Journey Brown, among others. Hamler is a player who is considered by several outlets to be a high draft pick, as he was projected to be taken in the second round in a mock draft by CBS Sports earlier this month.

Outside of Hamler, Castro-Fields is another draft-eligible Nittany Lion that has gotten some NFL attention. The cornerback was projected as a seventh round pick in that same CBS Sports mock draft.

Whether or not any Penn State players declare early for the NFL Draft, the team’s current focus is on No. 17 Memphis and the Cotton Bowl Classic. The game will kick off at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 28 and be broadcast on ESPN.

