Campus Recreation Announces Modified Hours, Program Cancellations Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Penn State Campus Recreation will maintain limited hours of operation for its recreational facilities and programs in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Thursday morning.
Modified hours of operation for Penn State’s three open facilities are as follows:
- Intramural Building
- Monday – Friday | 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday | 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- McCoy Natatorium
- Monday – Friday | 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Tennis Center
- Monday – Friday | 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
All other on-campus facilities, such as Rec Hall and White Building, are closed for recreation until further notice. Campus Rec also stated all other programs and services, likely including intramural sports and similar activities, are canceled until further notice as well.
Additionally, the IM Building’s bouldering wall will remain open, but its climbing wall will be closed until further notice. The former is currently undergoing renovations but should be “back online” by Sunday.
Campus Rec’s modified schedule follows Penn State’s decision to cancel all in-person classes from March 16 to April 3. The university plans to resume instruction on April 6. Although the school will be open for faculty and staff, students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus or State College for the time being.
You can stay up to date on Penn State’s coronavirus policies by visiting its dedicated website and read more about Campus Rec’s latest policy changes here.
