More Than 1,600 Sign Petition For Penn State To Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony

Merely hours after Penn State’s announcement that this spring’s commencement ceremonies would take place virtually on May 9, a Change.org petition requesting a proper in-person graduation ceremony in place of virtual pomp and circumstance has gained more than 1,600 signatures at the time of writing.

The petition was created by senior Brianna Smith within the hour of Penn State’s announcement. In a short blurb, Smith argued that a virtual ceremony wouldn’t feel quite right and the senior class deserves a proper send-off.

“This is heartbreaking news for the class of 2020 who have already lost the end of their senior year,” Smith wrote in the petition’s description. “They have been robbed of their last moments at Penn State already due to the coronavirus and were looking forward to at least getting closure as they walked across the stage on graduation day, a day they have looked forward to for the last 4 years.”

Although a virtual commencement ceremony is set in stone, Penn State is currently “exploring options” to bring students back to campus to properly celebrate down the line. President Eric Barron mentioned doing so when discussing his two-phased commencement plan in a town hall in March but details remain scarce.

Smith added how she felt Penn State didn’t prioritize graduation plans and rather treated them as an afterthought amid the university’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Let the Class of 2020 feel that special Penn State Magic,” she wrote. “They have worked so hard for this day of celebration. Give them an in-person graduation.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Spring 2020 Commencement: All We Get Is A Zoom Meeting? There’s no question that commencement shouldn’t be held in May. Or even in June. But what Penn State has shown is that a physical ceremony is nothing more than an afterthought.