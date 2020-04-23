PSU news by
[Live Blog] The 2020 NFL Draft

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Staff
4/23/20 7:30 pm

For the first time in what feels like forever, football fans have something to look forward to.

That’s right, baby. The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, and will feature a host of big-name talents taking their first proverbial steps toward making their professional football dreams come true.

The draft’s first round will feature 32 picks, potentially including standout Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who’s projected to be a late first-round pick by many analysts.

Follow along tonight as we update you on all the action and feel free to catch the draft yourself by tuning into ESPN, NFL Network, or ABC.

Live Blog

8:16 p.m. — Spoke too soon! The Bengals are on the clock with tonight’s very first pick, folks.

8:15 p.m. — We’re still waiting for the Bengals to hop onto the clock. In the meantime, we’ve heard from Tony Fauci, Harry Connick Jr., and Bud Light. Riveting!

8:05 p.m. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is now addressing viewers ahead of the draft via his nicely furnished basement. Breaking from tradition, he wasn’t met with a chorus of boos (yet).

8 p.m. — Aaaand we’re underway! A sick hype video featuring past draft highlights is premiering on ESPN before the Cincinnati Bengals take the floor.

7:49 p.m. — Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is live-tweeting tonight’s festivities with The Players’ Tribune! The Eagles drafted him No. 53 overall in last year’s draft. Now a year later, he’s already reminiscing on the big night.

7:30 p.m. — Welcome to our coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft! We’re locked in for a fun night of sports (for the first time in a while). We’ll keep you posted on all the action by sharing posts, interviews, and tweets here all weekend long.

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

