Alleged Penn State Student Recorded Using Hate Speech, Racist Slurs
A man believed to be a Penn State student was recorded using hate speech at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday afternoon.
Penn State released a short statement denouncing what appears to be a similar event but doesn’t specifically reference the videos that circulated social media Sunday.
“We are aware of a disturbing video from a peaceful rally today,” the university wrote on Twitter. “The comments in the video are reprehensible and we denounce this hateful speech and bigotry in all of its forms.”
The alleged student, identified by Twitter users as Sean Setnick, used hate speech, including the N-word, while passing by protestors and referenced the Ku Klux Klan. The rally allegedly took place in Aston, Pennsylvania, about 20 minutes outside of Philadelphia.
@italianface123 is ain’t u screaming klan??? pic.twitter.com/kYjjtABNvd— ._. (@drawlinasshoe) June 1, 2020
Setnick is listed in Penn State’s student directory as an undergraduate student pursuing a degree in business administration. At the time of writing, his Instagram bio includes “Happy Valley.”
The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident and hasn’t confirmed the individual in question is a Penn State student.
We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
State College Community Rallies At ‘Justice For George Floyd’ Protest
Notable Penn Staters such as Lamar Stevens addressed the crowd before protestors marched on College Ave. Sunday.
James Franklin Issues Statement Following George Floyd’s Death
“These senseless deaths are a symptom of a larger problem and in moments like this, silence is a deafening indifference.”
Send this to a friend
Comments