Alleged Penn State Student Recorded Using Hate Speech, Racist Slurs

A man believed to be a Penn State student was recorded using hate speech at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday afternoon.

Penn State released a short statement denouncing what appears to be a similar event but doesn’t specifically reference the videos that circulated social media Sunday.

We are aware of a disturbing video from a peaceful rally today. The comments in the video are reprehensible and we denounce this hateful speech and bigotry in all of its forms. — Penn State (@penn_state) June 1, 2020

“We are aware of a disturbing video from a peaceful rally today,” the university wrote on Twitter. “The comments in the video are reprehensible and we denounce this hateful speech and bigotry in all of its forms.”

The alleged student, identified by Twitter users as Sean Setnick, used hate speech, including the N-word, while passing by protestors and referenced the Ku Klux Klan. The rally allegedly took place in Aston, Pennsylvania, about 20 minutes outside of Philadelphia.

this happened five minutes from my house. his name is Sean Setnick, and he goes to @penn_state , his twitter is @/italianface123, his insta is @/sean.setnick pic.twitter.com/jogUQ7LZdG — Jason (@jabanji) June 1, 2020

Setnick is listed in Penn State’s student directory as an undergraduate student pursuing a degree in business administration. At the time of writing, his Instagram bio includes “Happy Valley.”

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident and hasn’t confirmed the individual in question is a Penn State student.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

