Report: Penn State Football’s CJ Holmes Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State football safety CJ Holmes has entered the transfer portal, according to a report by Rivals on Tuesday morning.

As a four-star recruit coming out of Cheshire Academy, Holmes committed to Notre Dame and played his freshman season as a running back for the Fighting Irish in 2017. Holmes played in eight games and earned eight carries that year, but he transferred to Penn State as a walk-on in 2018 and was forced to sit-out that season.

It was announced in July 2019 that Holmes would make the switch to safety for the Nittany Lions. The Connecticut native earned most of his time on special teams this past season, his most productive game coming against Maryland when he recorded two tackles, including one on kick return coverage.

Holmes was listed as the fourth safety on Penn State’s spring depth chart this past April. He was slotted behind Jaquan Brisker, Jonathan Sutherland, and Enzo Jennings, while Lamont Wade was listed as the other starter.

Several Penn State players have entered the transfer portal over the past few months, including Daniel Joseph, Ellison Jordan, Damion Barber, Mac Hippenhammer, and Hunter Kelly, among others. Running back Ricky Slade entered the portal this past February but has yet to decide on a new program, while wide receiver Justin Shorter entered in November 2019 and landed at Florida a few months later.

Holmes has yet to make any announcement himself that he’s entered the transfer portal. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

