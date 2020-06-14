Penn State To Host Fall Semester Town Halls June 19, 22

Now that Penn State is gearing up to resume in-person classes this fall, you’ve probably got some questions.

The university will host two virtual town halls in the coming weeks to address students’ and parents’ concerns regarding the return to campus. The first, a town hall for faculty and staff, will be broadcast from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Later, a town hall for students will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

In each town hall, university administrators will answers the community’s questions using “as much information as is currently available.”

You can catch both events online here. Additionally, you can anonymously submit questions via Google forms corresponding to the faculty and staff town hall or student town hall.

Penn State’s announcement regarding the fall semester was met with both joyous celebration and cautious optimism. The semester will come with a slew of restrictions, including a modified calendar and remote delivery of classes consisting of more than 250 students.

Penn State will continue releasing information regarding the fall semester in the coming weeks.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.