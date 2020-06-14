PSU news by
Penn State To Host Fall Semester Town Halls June 19, 22

Alysa Rubin | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/14/20 9:01 pm

Now that Penn State is gearing up to resume in-person classes this fall, you’ve probably got some questions.

The university will host two virtual town halls in the coming weeks to address students’ and parents’ concerns regarding the return to campus. The first, a town hall for faculty and staff, will be broadcast from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Later, a town hall for students will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

In each town hall, university administrators will answers the community’s questions using “as much information as is currently available.”

You can catch both events online here. Additionally, you can anonymously submit questions via Google forms corresponding to the faculty and staff town hall or student town hall.

Penn State’s announcement regarding the fall semester was met with both joyous celebration and cautious optimism. The semester will come with a slew of restrictions, including a modified calendar and remote delivery of classes consisting of more than 250 students.

Penn State will continue releasing information regarding the fall semester in the coming weeks.

