Penn State Accepting Housing Contract Cancellation Requests Through June 30

In a rare turn of events, Penn State is giving students an easy way to potentially opt out of their housing contracts this fall.

Housing and Food Services is allowing students to virtually submit requests to cancel their fall housing contracts. To do so, head over to eLiving, submit a Contract Cancellation Request, and type “COVID” into the comment field.

Once forms are submitted, Penn State’s Housing Assignment Staff will review requests and send an email confirmation if the contract is successfully canceled. Students will have until noon on Tuesday, June 30 to submit a cancellation request.

Students who submit a request after June 30 must submit separate paperwork along with “any supporting information.” Post-June 30 requests will be met with a penalty fee, while previous requests won’t.

Cancellation requests will be reviewed by staff on a first-come, first-serve basis. They’re available only for upper-class students, as incoming freshmen will still be required to live on-campus this fall.

Under normal circumstances, students would only be able to get out of a legally binding housing contract if they left Penn State or successfully swapped with a different student. The university hopes to alleviate concerns and make students’ lives a bit easier (and safer) by providing this offer.

“The University welcomes every student who wants to continue live on campus, but we understand that some upper-class students may have a different housing preference due to recent personal circumstances or academic instruction delivery options for the fall semester,” Housing wrote in an email to students Monday.

Penn State has already released several guidelines for on-campus living this fall, including limiting guest access to buildings, cutting down occupancy to two residents per room, and providing singles to immunocompromised students. Housing is still working out details for the fall, including room rates, and will share information as it becomes available this summer.

Students with questions are encouraged to reach out to their Assignment Office or call 814-865-7501. Their questions may also be answered at one of two virtual town halls Monday afternoon.

