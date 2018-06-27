PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

©  2018 Onward State

FeaturedTrendingRecent

11 Penn State Trustees Call For Meeting On ‘Matter of Reputational Harm To The University’

Whether any of the rest of the 38-member board will attend the meeting remains to be seen.

Superior Court Denies Spanier’s Appeal

The Superior Court concluded Spanier’s “assertions of error lack merit” and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

State College Links

Movies Local theaters and new movies

Apartments Search local apartments

Classifieds Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks New and used vehicles

Hotels In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

College Football Student Tickets Come In All Shapes And Sizes

Today, we look at interesting offerings at other universities that are in contrast to Penn State’s simple, flat prices.

Bundling Student Tickets And Offering Options: What Penn State Can Learn

Penn State doesn’t do much to embody the #OneTeam mantra and encourage students to break down student section silos.

‘Free’ Student Football Tickets Aren’t Cheap

College sports can seem like a business, and the profit is sometimes the only statistic that matters.

Penn State, Big Ten Among Nation’s Most Expensive Student Football Tickets

Penn State knows its football tickets are an inelastic good and has its hands at the end of a string.

<<<
>>>

Latest Stories

Freshman 101: Eating Downtown

By Mikey Mandarino
6/27/18 4:00 am

Downtown State College has a massive selection of restaurants to choose from for the nights when you're sick of the dining halls.

USA Today Ranks McSorley Top Quarterback Ahead Of 2018 Season

By Elissa Hill
6/26/18 7:47 pm

After a pair of tough losses at Ohio State and Michigan State crushed Penn State's 2017 playoff dreams, McSorley will be back with a new story to write in 2018.

Superior Court Denies Spanier’s Appeal

By Elissa Hill
6/26/18 6:47 pm

The Superior Court concluded Spanier's "assertions of error lack merit" and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.

11 Penn State Trustees Call For Meeting On ‘Matter of Reputational Harm To The University’

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
6/26/18 6:19 pm

Whether any of the rest of the 38-member board will attend the meeting remains to be seen.

Lexi Shimkonis

UPUA, State College Borough Team Up On Rainbow Crosswalks For Pride Month

By Elissa Hill
6/26/18 4:00 am

"We hope this inspires equality and acceptance in State College and that individuals will feel welcomed here no matter their sexual identity, race, or ethnicity."

Washington Nationals To Donate Ticket Proceeds To THON

By Mikey Mandarino
6/25/18 7:26 pm

Tickets are available for the Nationals' July 8 game against the Miami Marlins with a portion of proceeds going towards THON.

Next »

Send this to a friend