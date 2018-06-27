11 Penn State Trustees Call For Meeting On ‘Matter of Reputational Harm To The University’

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl
Whether any of the rest of the 38-member board will attend the meeting remains to be seen.
The Superior Court concluded Spanier’s “assertions of error lack merit” and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.
That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.
Today, we look at interesting offerings at other universities that are in contrast to Penn State’s simple, flat prices.
Penn State doesn’t do much to embody the #OneTeam mantra and encourage students to break down student section silos.
College sports can seem like a business, and the profit is sometimes the only statistic that matters.
Penn State knows its football tickets are an inelastic good and has its hands at the end of a string.
Downtown State College has a massive selection of restaurants to choose from for the nights when you're sick of the dining halls.
After a pair of tough losses at Ohio State and Michigan State crushed Penn State's 2017 playoff dreams, McSorley will be back with a new story to write in 2018.
The Superior Court concluded Spanier's "assertions of error lack merit" and affirmed the previous judgment of sentence.
Whether any of the rest of the 38-member board will attend the meeting remains to be seen.
"We hope this inspires equality and acceptance in State College and that individuals will feel welcomed here no matter their sexual identity, race, or ethnicity."
Tickets are available for the Nationals' July 8 game against the Miami Marlins with a portion of proceeds going towards THON.
Send this to a friend