Indigo Closes, Future Plans For Nightclub Space Await

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl
Indigo Nightclub announced that it would be closing following Arts Fest, but it doesn’t sound like the Hotel State College bar space would be empty for long
Famous on the Jersey Shore for its brightly colored bowls and smoothies, Playa Bowls’ menu includes everything from açai and pitaya bowls to fresh juices.
The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peak” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.
The Finnish sharpshooter looked promising at the Devils’ 3-on-3 tournament at development camp on Friday morning.
That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.
Today, we look at interesting offerings at other universities that are in contrast to Penn State’s simple, flat prices.
Penn State doesn’t do much to embody the #OneTeam mantra and encourage students to break down student section silos.
The trial will begin on Feb. 6 and is expected to last until March 6.
Penn State's 2019 recruiting class will likely only feature 18-20 prospects, but it would love to see these three join the fold.
Robinson left Penn State in December, but he's eligible to play for the Blue Hens this season.
Indigo Nightclub announced that it would be closing following Arts Fest, but it doesn't sound like the Hotel State College bar space would be empty for long
Famous on the Jersey Shore for its brightly colored bowls and smoothies, Playa Bowls' menu includes everything from açai and pitaya bowls to fresh juices.
A suspect turned himself in on July 13 and has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Schellenger, who made one appearance for Penn State in 2000.
Send this to a friend