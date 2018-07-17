PSU news by
Doggie’s Rathskeller And Garden Opens With Hopes Of Returning To Its Roots

The All-American Rathskeller is no more and Doggie’s Rathskeller and Garden is officially in business — opening with its “sneak peak” at the new bar Thursday afternoon in time for Arts Fest.

Penn State Hockey’s Aarne Talvitie Showcases At Devils Development Camp

The Finnish sharpshooter looked promising at the Devils’ 3-on-3 tournament at development camp on Friday morning.

Don’t Like Penn State Student Ticket Policies? Change Them.

That potential lies as much in the hands of active, informed, and opinionated students as it does in those of the profit-driven athletic departments.

College Football Student Tickets Come In All Shapes And Sizes

Today, we look at interesting offerings at other universities that are in contrast to Penn State’s simple, flat prices.

Bundling Student Tickets And Offering Options: What Penn State Can Learn

Penn State doesn’t do much to embody the #OneTeam mantra and encourage students to break down student section silos.

Latest Stories

Trial Date Set For Beta Theta Pi Case

By Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com)
7/17/18 5:55 pm

The trial will begin on Feb. 6 and is expected to last until March 6.

Three Recruits High On Penn State’s Wish List

By Ethan Kasales
7/19/18 4:00 am

Penn State's 2019 recruiting class will likely only feature 18-20 prospects, but it would love to see these three join the fold.

Former Penn State Tailback Andre Robinson Transfers To Delaware

By Mikey Mandarino
7/17/18 7:45 pm

Robinson left Penn State in December, but he's eligible to play for the Blue Hens this season.

Indigo Closes, Future Plans For Nightclub Space Await

By Steve Connelly
7/17/18 3:12 pm

Indigo Nightclub announced that it would be closing following Arts Fest, but it doesn't sound like the Hotel State College bar space would be empty for long

Playa Bowls To Open State College Location

By Callaway Turner
7/15/18 6:33 pm

Famous on the Jersey Shore for its brightly colored bowls and smoothies, Playa Bowls' menu includes everything from açai and pitaya bowls to fresh juices.

Former Penn State Quarterback Sean Schellenger Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

By Mikey Mandarino
7/14/18 4:50 pm

A suspect turned himself in on July 13 and has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Schellenger, who made one appearance for Penn State in 2000.

