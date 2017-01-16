Sophomore infielder Willie Burger is just the player Rob Cooper needs to count on in an important season for Penn State on the diamond.
The Blue & White Society is hosting a trivia night benefitting THON on Jan. 17 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.
Have a startup idea or company that you want to launch but don’t know where to begin? The Happy Valley LaunchBox downtown on Allen Street is currently accepting applications for their Spring 2017 cohort.
Applications are open now through February 25 for three alumni-elected seats on the Board of Trustees.
Happy Valley winter as we’ve recently experienced don’t quite compare to the university’s coldest days on record.
Penn State cheerleading secured a national title at the 2017 UCA World University Cheerleading Cup in the Team Cheer Premier Small Coed division.