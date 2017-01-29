Sierra Moore posted a season-high 19 points to lead Penn State past Illinois in the BJC.
No. 2 Penn State wrestling rolled over Northwestern with a 45-3 win in front of 6,630 fans at Rec Hall.
Members of the State College and Penn State community on Sunday gathered in front of the Allen Street gates to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.
Barron announced that Penn State is joining the Association of American Universities in asking that Trump’s executive order on immigration be removed as soon as possible.
The Nittany Lions (16-4-2) suffered their second consecutive loss for the first time this season as they fell to Princeton 5-4 in Philadelphia.
Penn State held on to beat Illinois in a relatively full Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon. Though the Lions held the lead almost the entire game, they dropped from a 20-point halftime lead to win by only four.