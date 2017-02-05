A car caught fire in the Pugh Street Garage early this morning and set off ammunition in the vehicle.
State College residents set a Guinness World Record for the largest ice luminary display last night.
The Nittany Lions dropped another this weekend against Minnesota Saturday night. The Gophers outscored Penn State 10-3 in the series sweep.
Pittsburgh favorite Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is opening up shop on Calder Way.
104 Nittany Lions have played in the Super Bowl — 14 behind the Miami Hurricanes who came in at the top spot. USC, UCLA, and Michigan are also ahead of Penn State with 116, 110, and 104 appearances, respectively.
Timothy Piazza, a sophomore from Lebanon, NJ, passed away after injuries sustained from an alleged fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity.