James Franklin’s Nittany Lions added a big-time outside linebacker from Ontario in 2018 three-star Jesse Luketa on Friday.
The Nittany Lion backfield added another phenom with the commitment of five-star 2018 running back Ricky Slade.
The old home of Rotelli, an Italian restaurant chain that closed in October, will become Little Food Court, and it will offer a wide variety of Asian delicacies. It should be open by the end of February, as first reported by Centre Daily Times.
“The guys, when it’s really evident, that play for the team and don’t talk about it, just go and do it — those are the guys I follow,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said.
A St. Louis-based development group submitted plans for a new high-rise apartment and mixed-use facility that would take over the entire corner of College Ave. between Burrowes and Atherton.
In this week’s installment of “Freshman 101” we show you how to throw a Super Bowl Party in your dorm using only meal points.