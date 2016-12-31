0 Why The Rose Parade Is ‘Never On A Sunday’ And More Interesting Facts
By Joe Pickard
The Rose Bowl game was actually only added to help offset the costs of the parade.
0 Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers 61-45
Penn State struggled on the offensive end without leading scorer Teniya Page in the road loss.
0 Linemen Andrew Nelson And Brendan Mahon Will Return To Penn State in 2017
The good news continues to roll in for Penn State. Offensive linemen Andrew Nelson and Brendan Mahon will return in 2017.
0 Penn State 1, USC 0: The Nittany Lions Defeat USC In The Lawry’s Beef Bowl
Penn State took the first win of the Rose Bowl festivities after out-eating USC in the Lawry’s Beef Bowl.
0 The Pasadena Playlist: Road To The Rose Bowl
Here’s a west coast playlist to help you pass the time as you make your way to California.
0 What To Do In Pasadena If You’re Under 21
Just because you’re under 21 doesn’t mean you can’t have fun in Pasadena.