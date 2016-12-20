Lady Lions Finish Non-Conference Slate With 80-67 Win Over Iona

Penn State (10-2) closed out non-conference play on Tuesday as it hosted Iona at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Gaels (6-5) hoped to keep momentum going and secure a fifth win in their last six games, but the Lady Lions used a strong offensive performance in the first half to grab a win over Iona 80-67.

How It Happened

Penn State opened the game with a hot hand, making its first four shots to take a 10-5 lead two minutes into the game. By the end of the quarter, the Lady Lions had drained five from beyond the arc. Iona stuck around for most of the first quarter with 16 points off of seven field goals. The Lady Lions led at the opening break 25-16.

The shots continued to fall for the Lady Lions in the second quarter as they built on their lead over the Gaels. Wrapping up the half shooting 53% with eight field goals nailed from three-point range, the Lady Lions had one of its highest scoring halves of the season. Penn State went into halftime with a 44-30 lead over Iona.

The Lady Lions opened up the third quarter showing off their transition game. Twice after conceding layups on the defensive end, Penn State managed to quickly work the ball down the floor and get easy buckets before the Iona press could get back on its own end. The Gaels wouldn’t go away though. Iona cut Penn State’s lead to four on a 13-0 run, but back-to-back baskets and one’s from Sierra Moore helped give the Lady Lions a 60-48 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kaliyah Mitchell helped the Lady Lions start the fourth quarter on the right foot with baskets on two-straight possessions to push the Penn State lead to 15. Penn State found its groove from the field once again in the late stretches to keep the surging Gaels at bay. Despite a scare in the third quarter, the Lady Lions continued their control through the final few minutes and went on to win 80-67.

Player Of The Game

De’Janae Boykin | Forward | Redshirt Freshman

In just her second game for Penn State since transferring from UCONN, Boykin scored in double figures again with 12 points and was just one rebound shy of a double-double.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions open Big Ten play next Wednesday against Indiana. Tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center will be at 7 p.m. and can be seen live on BTN Plus.