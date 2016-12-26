You are at:»»»Hockey Signee Brett Murray To Enroll Early, Join Penn State After Break
Hockey Signee Brett Murray To Enroll Early, Join Penn State After Break

By on Athletics, News

Brett Murray can’t wait to get to Hockey Valley, and in the midst of a season like this, can you really blame him?

Coach Guy Gadowsky announced this morning the 6’5″ Sabres draft pick will forgo the rest of his junior hockey season and start at Penn State as soon as the break’s over. He’ll be wearing number 18 for the Nittany Lions.

Murray, a forward from Toronto, is a Youngstown Phantom with 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) through 27 games. He spent the previous season on the CCHL’s Carelton Place Canadians, where he tallied 46 points through 48 games (14 goals, 32 assists).

“At 6-5, Brett is an imposing power forward,” Gadowsky said in a release. “His ability to both think the game and get up and down the ice will allow him to make a smooth transition to college hockey.”

 

