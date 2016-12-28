James Franklin Suspends Players For Rose Bowl

The Nittany Lions will be without a few players when it takes the field on Jan 2. for the Rose Bowl after James Franklin announced the suspension of certain unnamed players during his media availability at Disneyland.

Franklin cited a violation of team rules as a reason for the suspension. “We have some guys who won’t participate for reasons that we won’t get into right now, for violation of team rules,” Franklin said. “We’ll leave it at that.”

A true disciplinarian, Franklin proved even a game of the Rose Bowl’s magnitude couldn’t deter him from holding true to his values. Franklin is traditionally reluctant to disclose any further information in scenarios like this, so it comes as no surprise that we’ll simply have to wait until gameday to see which players won’t be taking the field for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State and USC kick off at 4:30 eastern time on Jan. 2.