Lady Lions Fall To Rutgers 61-45

Penn State (10-4, 0-2 Big Ten) traveled to New Jersey for its second conference clash of the season. The hosts, Rutgers (4-11, 1-1 Big Ten), hoped to pick up its scoring — averaging just 48.8 points per game. The Scarlet Knights did so, shooting almost 50% from the field and keeping the Lady Lion offense at bay in a 61-45 win.

How It Happened

After picking up an injury in practice on Friday, Teniya Page did not play against the Scarlet Knights. The leading scorer was missed in the early going as Penn State started 0-11 from the field and Rutgers jumped out to a 9-0 start. Aside from shooting issues, the Lady Lions had trouble taking care of the ball. Eight turnovers helped the Scarlet Knights end the first quarter with a 18-4 lead.

The Lady Lions still struggled to get things going on the offensive end in the second quarter, but Amari Carter kept them in it with 14 points by halftime. Rutgers was 48% on field goal attempts, compared to Penn State’s 25%, which helped the Scarlet Knights hold the lead going into the half. A couple late buckets brought the Lady Lions within eight at the break as Rutgers held a 30-22 lead.

After Rutgers extended the lead in the early minutes of the second half, Penn State chipped away at the Scarlet Knights. Scoring six of the team’s 10 third quarter points, senior Peyton Whitted helped cut the Rutgers lead to as few as five. Rutgers ended the quarter with two buckets to take its lead to 51-37 at the end of the third.

The Scarlet Knights managed to put away the Lady Lions early in the fourth quarter with some hot shooting. Nailing shot after shot from beyond the arc, Rutgers continued to extend its lead as Penn State couldn’t get much of anything going in possession of the ball. The Scarlet Knights closed out a 61-45 win over the Lady Lions.

Player Of The Game

Shrita Parker | Guard | Junior

Rutgers was prolific from the field and forced the Lady Lions to turn the ball over a number of times. Parker, who finished with 18 points, was at the forefront of that charge for the Scarlet Knights.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions are back at home on Tuesday against Iowa. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and will be shown live on BTN.