The Shandygaff Has Gone Smoke Free For 2017

The Shandygaff, a State College bar known for Gaffeoke Wednesdays, cheap liquor pitchers, and the fact that you’re allowed to smoke inside, announced on Twitter this afternoon that it will kick off the new year by banning smoking.

Hope every one had a great NYE!!! Our resolution this year is to go smoke free. The rumors are true. The Gaff will be smoke free in 2017. — The Shandygaff (@TheGaff_PSU) January 1, 2017

As the tweet corroborates, there have been rumors of a smoke-free Gaff circulating for the last few months but nothing concrete was announced until today.

According to our 2014 investigation, smoking was allowed at the Gaff because of a law that states the establishment can decide whether or not patrons can smoke inside so long as its gross food sales are equal to or less than 20 percent. The Gaff, along with a few other bars downtown, meet this requirement, but it was the only place that opted to allow smoking.

Patrons either loved or hated the fact that smokers were allowed to light up inside, but either way getting engulfed in a cloud of smoke as soon as you walk in was a unique experience the next generation of 21+ Penn Staters won’t get to have.

The Gaff has not yet responded to our attempts to reach out regarding why it chose to disallow smoking but we’ll update this story when it does.