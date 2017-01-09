Get Jiggy Wit It At The 90s Bar Crawl In State College

It’s time to dig out that tattoo choker and find a babysitter for your Tamagotchi: The 90s are coming back to downtown State College. 90’s Bar Crawl, described on its Facebook page as the “nation’s largest 90s dance party,” will make its way to State College on Saturday, January 28 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The decade-themed pub crawl will hit Indigo, Pickle’s, Lion’s Den, Primanti Bros., and Café throughout the night, each with its own set of drink specials. Ticket prices will rise as the event nears, with the lowest tickets right now at $15 which jumps to $20 on January 17, $25 on January 23rd, and $30 on January 26.

You can register for the event and pick up your cup from 2 to 6 p.m. on the day of the event. The registration location hasn’t been determined yet but will be announced soon on the event’s Facebook page.