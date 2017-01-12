‘Sex Discussed Here!’ Coming To The HUB To Unravel The Mystery Of The Female Orgasm

For anyone who’s ever pondered the inner-workings of the female reproductive system (read: most college students), ponder no longer. Sex education program “Sex Discussed Here!” is coming to the HUB on January 17 and it’s tackling one ginormous topic: the female orgasm.

The event is sponsored by Penn State’s Center for Women Students, but all are welcome to attend free of charge. Trained sex facilitators will lead the session on women’s pleasure and sexuality, covering subjects like body image, sexual decision-making, and the problems that accompany the pressure to orgasm. Those looking to get down to the nitty-gritty can also expect to discuss faking an orgasm, multiple orgasms, and the elusive G-spot.

The program begins at 6:30 p.m. in Freeman Auditorium. There will be copies of the book “I Love Female Orgasm: An Extraordinary Orgasm Guide,” a variety of buttons, and “I Love Female Orgasm” T-shirts for sale at the event. As if that isn’t tempting enough, 25 percent of the proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go to Breast Cancer Action.