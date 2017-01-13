You are at:»»CAPS To Provide ‘Lifehack’ Sessions Starting Tuesday
CAPS To Provide ‘Lifehack’ Sessions Starting Tuesday

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is starting a new program called “Lifehacks,” which is meant to help provide students with some skills to manage their way through life’s most complicated situations.

The first session of this new program will take place on Tuesday, January 17 at 4 p.m. in the Student Health Center Room 520. This session is about strategizing for a successful semester.

CAPS described the session as being able to start your semester strong, and continue all the way through finals week with the same success. “We’ll give you some tools to help you stay at your emotional, physical, and academic best across the next few months.”

CAPS has a number of other “Lifehacks” coming up through the next few weeks, including workshops on self-compassion, relationships, and overcoming anxiety.

Entering his second semester as senior director of CAPS, Benjamin Locke is starting up the “Lifehacks” program as a way to further the initiative of “improving the availability of student mental health services while also building a healthy and supportive community defined by respect and inclusion.”

