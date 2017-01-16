You are at:»»Blue & White Society To Host Trivia Night Benefiting THON
Blue & White Society To Host Trivia Night Benefiting THON

The Blue & White society is offering a fun way for students to come together in the name of THON on Jan. 17 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center.

The organization will host a trivia night consisting of four-person teams with an entry fee of $20 per team.

To incentivize the teams, the winner takes home 10% of the total pot to benefit their THON org with the rest going toward THON itself — meaning more teams means a bigger donation to the winner’s org for fundraising efforts.

The event will run from 7-9, and all are welcome to enter.

