Penn State Wins Cheerleading World Championships

Penn State’s cheerleading team managed to one-up the plethora of national and conference titles the university’s athletic programs have secured throughout the years. How?

Penn State cheerleading became world champions at the 2017 UCA World University Cheerleading Cup.

The Nittany Lions secured the world title in the Team Cheer Premier Small Coed division — defeating Missouri’s Drury University and Canada’s Simon Fraser University to claim their championship.

Elsewhere at the championships, Penn State finished sixth in the Team Cheer Premier All-Girl division. The Nittany Lions finished behind Hofstra, Ole Miss, Northern Arizona, Canada’s Memorial University, and Canada’s Brock University.

Penn State coach Curtis White is in his 17th season as the leader of the squad. His team has performed well at nationals in the past. It finished fifth, its highest in a decade, at the 2016 edition. But moving on to the world stage didn’t hurt Penn State at these championships.