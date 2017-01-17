11 Charged For Crimes Committed During Post-Big Ten Championship Rally

State College Police released a list this afternoon of the individuals that have been charged for crimes committed during the post-Big Ten Championship rally. Of the 11 charged, eight individuals are Penn State students and all are males.

Similar to the charges that stemmed from the post-Ohio State game celebration, the majority of the crimes are misdemeanors of public drunkenness, failure to disperse, and disorderly conduct. Three of the students, however, were charged with felony counts of rioting and one was charged with a felony related to police animals, likely from an interaction with the horses police used to disperse students. Here are the charges:

Eli J. Wood (19, Penn State Student) — Riot (Felony) Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor), Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Robert F. Wasileski (20, Penn State Student) — Riot (Felony), Police Animals (Felony), Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor)

Kenneth Anderson (18, Penn State Student) — Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Sung Joon Roh (19, Penn State Student) — Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor)

Eric K. Zimmerer (20, Penn State Student) — Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor), Criminal Mischief (Summary)

Nathaniel N. Miller (22, Penn State Student) — Disorderly Conduct (Summary)

Samuel L. Dedian (21, Penn State Student) — Criminal Mischief (Summary)

Jimmy Wang (21, Penn State Student) — Riot (Felony), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Troy E. Johnson (39) — Failure to Disperse (Misdemeanor), Disorderly Conduct (Summary)

Steven N. Clayton (21) — Disorderly Conduct (Summary)

Ryan J. Hampson (23) — Public Drunk (Summons)

State College Police asked the community to submit videos to help identify individuals in photos so they could identify individuals who may have been committing crimes. The release also notes that all of the students will be directed to Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct in addition to the criminal charges.

Police are still gathering information about both this rally as well as the one following the Ohio State game. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State College Police Department (814-234-1750) or submit an anonymous tip. Police are also still looking for help in identifying the individuals in these photos.