Lady Lions Take Down Nebraska 86-69 To Move To 10-1 At Home

Penn State (13-6, 3-4 Big Ten) took the floor at the Bryce Jordan Center once for the second time this week on Thursday. The Lady Lions’ opponent, Nebraska (5-14, 1-6 Big Ten), had grabbed just one conference win heading into the clash with Penn State, but couldn’t grab another despite a tight first half with the Lady Lions as a late third quarter run derailed the Huskers’ hopes in an 86-69 win.

How It Happened

Penn State’s defense couldn’t continue its momentum from the 30-point rout over Wisconsin on Monday. The Lady Lions started strong, but couldn’t keep the Huskers off the board as the quarter progressed. Too late buckets allowed Nebraska to finish up the opening 10 minutes with an 18-17 lead. Lindsey Spann, the veteran who was forced to come off the bench, played just a handful of minutes in the first but led with six points.

Teniya Page’s bank shot-and-one kick-started an 8-0 run for the Lady Lions to begin the second quarter, but the Huskers came roaring back to tie it 27-27 midway through. Every run Penn State went on in the second quarter was negated by Nebraska enjoying a scoring spree of its own. At the half, Teniya Page led the Lady Lions into the locker room with 14 points as they were ahead of the Huskers 41-36.

Nebraska went on an 8-0 run at the beginning of the third quarter, forcing Penn State coach Coquese Washington to take a timeout as her team went behind 44-43. Penn State had a 9-2 run toward the end of the quarter, but a flagrant one foul on Nebraska’s leading scorer Jessica Shepard allowed the Lady Lions to tack on another four points before the end of the third to head into the fourth with a 63-52 lead.

Shepard entered quarter in foul trouble after the flagrant foul, and would only make it to the five minute mark after getting called for an offensive foul. The Lady Lions had control with Shepard, who finished with 20 points, on the court, but dominated once she exited. Penn State grabbed its second-straight conference win 86-69.

Player Of The Game

Teniya Page | Guard | Sophomore

The young star was successful all over the floor against Nebraska. She finished with a team-leading 18 points to defeat the Huskers.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions head on the road to play Indiana — the only team to defeat Penn State at the BJC — on Monday. Tipoff in Bloomington is at 7 p.m. and the action can be seen live on BTN.