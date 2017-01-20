Penn State Basketball 2018 Recruit Myles Dread Shows Promise

Myles Dread — Penn State Men’s Basketball’s lone 2018 recruit thus far — is off to a good start to his junior season at Gonzaga College High School, a team that is loaded with talent, in Washington D.C.

The 6-foot-4 forward has been an integral part in helping the Eagles get off to their impressive 13-3 start that brought a No. 3 ranking in the state of Maryland according to MaxPreps.

Dread is currently Gonzaga’s fourth-leading scorer behind three other Division-I recruits, averaging nine points per game. With as much talent as the Eagles have, Dread isn’t heavily relied upon to be a No. 1 scoring option. He’s had solid all-around production for Gonzaga, ranking third on the team in rebounds and assists in addition to his scoring output.

Recently, Gonzaga traveled across the country to compete in the Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Eagles went 3-1 in the tournament with their only loss coming at the hands of top-ranked Sierra Canyon of California. Courtside Films was at the event and produced a nice highlight package of the Penn State commit.

Dread seems to have a solid shooting stroke from the perimeter — he’s third in three-point field goals made on Gonzaga — and isn’t afraid to mix it up inside the paint when he has to, showing a soft touch around the rim. He also shows good court vision for a player his size, as evident with a few of his no-look dimes he tossed in the video above.

There’s still a lot of time until Dread suits up for Pat Chambers in a blue and white uniform, but early signs show he could be a solid contributor when he arrives. He’ll be looking to fill the voids on the team after the departures of current key wing players — Payton Banks, Shep Garner, and Terrence Samuel — due to graduation in two years. Hopefully, he’ll be coming in when the current freshmen are in full swing, and Dread can come into a program that’ll be contending for a Big Ten Championship.