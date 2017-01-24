Penn State Spring 2017 Construction Update

Tweet
As always, with a new semester comes new construction. Since Penn State’s student population is growing and its campus is aging, cranes and construction fences always seem to be a staple.
Luckily, most major construction projects occur during the summer when the number of residents in State College plummets. While the list does appear long, it looks like most of these projects won’t affect students for some time. So for now, here’s a list of all the major — and minor — construction projects happening across campus:
- Paterno Library: OPP will remove all the existing louvers and install a new insulated wall system at electrical room.
- IST Building: OPP will repair trench drains at the bottom of each of the two ramps and replace the concrete sidewalk in various locations on the ramp.
- Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building: A new building is under construction where the Fenske Laboratory once was.
- Rec Hall, White Building, and McCoy Natatorium: All three are under renovation so that they will all have a single point of entry. Adding security and turnstiles will help circulation in the building.
- Power Plant: One project is the replacement of a coal fired boiler with a natural gas fired boiler. The second project is the replacement of the existing steam turbines.
- Agricultural Engineering Building: Demolish a large part of the existing building but keep the existing Klauder “historic” part facing Shortlidge Road. OPP will construct a new addtion to house new laboratories, classrooms, offices, and support spaces.
- IM Building: Crews will replace the outdoor track surface among other small additions and renovations.
- Ritenour Building: OPP will perform a complete renovation to the east wing for the College of Science Student Support and Learning Center.
- Water Treatment Center: A new facility is almost complete to provide a high level of filtration for the campus water supply.
- East Halls 1A, New Building and Stuart Renovation: The project consists of approximately 96,000 square feet of new construction (a 336 bed residence hall) and approximately 67,000 square feet of renovation (a 273 bed residential hall). More work will occur in Findlay Commons and the connecting tunnels.
- North Halls New Residence Hall: The project consists of approximately 86,000 square feet of new construction. The residence hall includes 310 beds, most in double rooms, and has five-stories plus a basement. Additional work will occur in Warnock Commons and the connecting tunnels.
- Materials Research Laboratory: OPP will complete interior renovations of all labs and offices spaces, install a new fire supression system, and install a new building HVAC system.