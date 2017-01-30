DOTD: Joe Paterno Knows Real Italian Bread

Joe Paterno was and still is one of the most recognizable names in the world — something that made the winningest football coach in NCAA history quite the marketing tool. Bread distributor Holsum, who once provided delicious grain-based products to households across the country, recognized this and promptly made Paterno the face of Italian bread back in the day. What Steph Curry is to Under Armour, Paterno was to Holsum brands.

Because if Joe knows one thing, it’s Real Italian Bread™.

The commercial opens up with a sepia toned shot of what is supposed to be Brooklyn circa 1935. We then see your everyday American family preparing to indulge in some tasty bread with the iconic head coach in what’s believed to be the 80s.

“Mama always told us that real Italian bread always starts with ‘Mmmmm,'” Paterno told the seemingly famished family. “And the greatest Italian names end with ‘O.'”

The beauty of this magnificent gem is the fact that you woke up this morning and probably didn’t expect to see a video of Joe Paterno in a bread commercial. But that’s the wonderful part about life; you, our valued reader, get to begin your week with Joe Paterno pitching old fashioned Italian bread.

Mmmmm!