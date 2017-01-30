Gameday Observations: Philadelphia College Hockey Faceoff

Penn State hockey dropped a nail-biter to Princeton in the fifth-annual Philadelphia College Hockey Faceoff on Saturday night. Despite the outcome, our hockey beat’s first road trip of the season was a good time. Here are some of the best sights and sounds from the Wells Fargo Center:
Sara Civian
- 15,127 people showed up to watch some college hockey. That’s pretty cool no matter how you spin it.
- The Roar Zone travels well. It was almost exclusively Penn State chanting during the game, except for the one time a “Let’s go Lions” chant collided with a “Let’s go Tigers” chant and it sounded like “Let’s go Ligers.”
- After the loss, Penn State media got in the elevator and the elevator attendant said “At least you still have football — and basketball.” …What? I responded, “No. We still have hockey.” Two consecutive losses isn’t the end of the world, folks.
- Coach Gadowsky started players exclusively from the Philly area and it made my cold heart warm for a few minutes.
- It constantly sounded like birds were stuck in the pipes and chirping at the Wells Fargo Center. I thought I was losing my mind until someone else said something. We still aren’t sure if it was real or fake. #birdgang
- I’m 0-2 on neutral venue roadies. Sorry if I’m bad luck, but I won’t stop going.
Matt Castle
-
It’s hysterical that the 76ers and Flyers fill their rafters with conference championships. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for displaying organizational achievements — we New Englanders have a million banners hanging from our rafters. The only difference is they are all World Titles. Championships or bust, that is the mentality. Be better Philly, be better.
[Editor’s note: Sara and Matt are from Boston, and yes they were this obnoxious from the second they stepped foot in Philly until the second they left.]
- There were a ton of food options that weren’t just concessions at the arena. Chick-fil-A at a sporting event? Sure.
-
The puck definitely went out of play on that last goal.
- The hockey players warm up with a little hallway soccer before games and I saw it in action for the first time Saturday. Who’s the best soccer player on Penn State hockey? If any of you are reading this, please let us know.
Dylan Coughlin
-
People were tailgating four hours before the game. It looks like Hockey Valley tailgating is becoming a mainstream thing. If anyone can brave the cold for some pregame festivities, it’s Penn State fans.
- Youth hockey players were absolutely sniping between periods. The mite of the night might’ve been a little shy with the cele, but that flow was impeccable. He might be the next Andrew Sturtz with a goal like that.
Steve Connelly
- The Wells Fargo Center has banners hanging up in the rafters for Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Pearl Jam with the number of sellouts each has in Philly. That’s cool and and all, but here’s one thing: Bruce still belongs to us back in New Jersey.
- Penn State having games in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh, for whatever sport, is great. It’s the perfect opportunity to let fans check out some fantastic programs like Penn State hockey and continue to grow this burgeoning fan base.