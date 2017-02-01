You are at:»»Curley, Schultz, and Spanier’s Failure To Report Charges Dropped, Trial Set
Curley, Schultz, and Spanier’s Failure To Report Charges Dropped, Trial Set

Former Penn State administrators Tim Curley, Gary Schultz, and Graham Spanier’s failure to report child abuse charges were dropped today, according to a Dauphin County court order.

The only charge that remains of the original six is endangering the welfare of children. The most serious charges, obstruction of justice and conspiracy, were dropped last January. Perjury charges against Schultz and Spanier were also dropped after testimony from former General Counsel Cynthia Baldwin was ruled inadmissible.

Jury selection is set for Monday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m., and trial is scheduled for immediately after jury selection. It has taken five years to get to this trial.

You can view the whole court order here. Here’s the part where Failure To Report is dropped:

