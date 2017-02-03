You are at:»»»‘Little Food Court’ To Replace Rotelli
‘Little Food Court’ To Replace Rotelli

By on Downtown, News

250 E. Calder Way is getting an Asian-American food court.

The old home of Rotelli, an Italian restaurant chain that closed in October, will become Little Food Court, and it will offer a wide variety of Asian delicacies. It should be open by the end of February, as first reported by Centre Daily Times.

Owner Ken Ngan’s family also owns State College Chinese restaurant Little Szechuan. Ngan told CDT “there will be something for everybody,” and that his goal was to provide quick and affordable food that’s also hard to find in State College. The food court will also offer milkshakes and a hot and cold bar, according to CDT.

It seems the number of fast-casual restaurants downtown is growing, with Yallah Taco, Tazzah, and The Melt Shack recently popping up as well.

 

 

Photo By: Tim Reams
