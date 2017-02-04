Pittsburgh-Based Peace, Love, And Little Donuts Coming To State College

Pittsburgh-favorite doughnut shop Peace, Love, and Little Donuts is opening a storefront in State College. A sign posted outside a Calder Way way window (pictured above) says the shop is coming soon.

The doughnut shop will take over the empty storefront on Calder Way around the corner from Sharkies and across the street from Starbucks (doughnuts and coffee!) and the Centre Court apartment complex. If you’re still unsure on the location, here’s a screengrab from Google:

The store used to be Gamers Arena but hasn’t seen much activity recently — so much so that you probably didn’t even realize a store could go there. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts originated in Pittsburgh’s Strip District but, according to its website, has franchised 23 stores since opening in 2009.

There’s no information just yet on when the store will open but we’ll have some more information on the new store when it becomes available. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts will be the first strictly-doughnut store to open in State College, save for Dunkin Donuts, of course (fake donuts, if you ask me, but I digress). It’s also one of many new restaurants to open in town over the past few months, including Tazzah, John’s Shanghai, and Café Verve.