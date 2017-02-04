Student Dies After Injuries Sustained From Alleged Fall At Beta Theta Pi

Update, 4:05 p.m.: State College Police refused to release any information about the incident at media briefing, citing an ongoing investigation, and claimed to not be aware the student passed away despite already being confirmed by Penn State and the IFC.

“The statement is there’s no statement,” a State College officer shared at briefing.

Original Story

Timothy Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, NJ, passed away after injuries sustained from an alleged fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity Friday night, according to Penn State Spokeswoman Lisa Powers. Piazza was a member of the fraternity.

State College Police responded to the incident and are still investigating. The Interfraternity Council canceled all social activities for this evening and will be observing a night of solidarity in place.

“The IFC has decided to observe a night of solidarity in light of this incident, and all social events scheduled for this evening are being canceled,” IFC President Alex Frederick said in a statement. “If anyone is in need of emotional support, we encourage them to reach out to the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services office at 814-863-0395. Our deepest condolences are with all of those affected by this tragedy”

Penn State issued a statement as well.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Tim’s family and friends during this mournful time,” Powers said in an email to Onward State. “Our Student Affairs staff through CAPS is reaching out to students who desire counseling. Anyone who feels they need assistance should not hesitate to contact CAPS.”

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available. Our thoughts go out to Timothy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.