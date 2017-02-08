Predicting The THON 2017 Line Dance

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I love the line dance.
I love the line dance so much that last year I tried my hand at predicting what was going to be in it. Of the 40 things I predicted, 17 made it in…so let’s just say THON didn’t ask me to write this year’s version. Nonetheless I again spent the year tracking news and pop culture trends on a white board in my apartment and you bet I’m attempting to make another round of predictions.
So based on everything that’s happened at Penn State and around the world since THON 2016, here’s what I think will be mentioned in the 2017 line dance (at least in some capacity).
Penn State Things
- Big Ten Champions!
- A trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl
- The blocked field goal that gave us everything
- James Franklin’s obsession with White Outs or “James Franklin’s here to stay”
- Bryce Jordan dies
- The Great Penn State Clown Hunt
- Canyon Pizza gets a new home, old building torn down
- New Target and H&M (finally) open
- Or, combining the two we might get the exact line “Canyon moves down the street, new Target is complete”
- Mike the Mailman retires
- Hockey is No. 1 (well, at least it was)
- Lion’s Pantry chosen as Class of 2017 Gift
- “Second Half Team”
- LionPATH sucks
- Canvas, which is also new but doesn’t suck
- Joey Julius completely annihilating someone
- Jumpman Saquon Barkley
- “We Are…All In!” — because why not combine two Penn State efforts?
News
- Donald Trump winning the presidency and “Alternate Facts” or emphasis on the word “HUGE”
- Brexit
- Tributes to Prince, Princess Leia (perhaps something about losing both a prince and a princess), the original Willy Wonka, and Arnold Palmer (the man, not the drink)
- A tribute to those lost in the Orlando nightclub shooting
- Cubs winning the World Series
- Zika Virus
- Flint Water Crisis
- Dakota Access Pipeline and the protests
Pop Culture
- Maybe some mention of Harambe, but I wouldn’t be surprised if not because why would they talk about a dead gorilla at THON, even if it was the biggest meme of the year
- Leo finally wins an Oscar!
- People binge watching “Stranger Things”
- RIP Brangelina
- Rio Olympics and all of the people who did well there (namely Michael Phelps and Simone Biles)
- Water Bottle Flip Challenge
- “Finding Dory” making us all feel old
- Kanye West goes a liiiiitttle bit crazy
- Kim exposing Taylor Swift
- “Becky with the good hair”
- Pokemon GO
- RIP Vine (and RIP the 2014 line dance line, “Have 6 seconds, make a Vine”)
- If a man in a red sweater can make his way into the line dance: Ken Bone
- A new iPhone that doesn’t have a headphone jack
- Galaxy Note 7s catching on fire
- #TrustTheProcess
- Chewbacca mom
- “Beyoncé sips her lemonade”
- Hamilton takes makes theater ~cool~ again
- More Gilmore Girls
- American Idols ends
Songs/Dance Break
- The Mannequin Challenge is definitely going to be in the dance break. I bet my first-born child.
- Juju and/or the Running Man Challenge
- “Rain drop, drop top, something about dancing and never stop(ing)”
- “Closer,” but the part in the chorus where the beat drops
- “Don’t Let Me Down”
Did we miss anything? Let us know what you think will be in this year’s line dance in the comments!
Special thanks to my roommates Maggie DeWitt and Kristen Topoleski for helping me compile this list all year and doing the line dance with me at the most random times.