Predicting The THON 2017 Line Dance

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I love the line dance.

I love the line dance so much that last year I tried my hand at predicting what was going to be in it. Of the 40 things I predicted, 17 made it in…so let’s just say THON didn’t ask me to write this year’s version. Nonetheless I again spent the year tracking news and pop culture trends on a white board in my apartment and you bet I’m attempting to make another round of predictions.

So based on everything that’s happened at Penn State and around the world since THON 2016, here’s what I think will be mentioned in the 2017 line dance (at least in some capacity).

Penn State Things

Big Ten Champions!

A trip to Pasadena and the Rose Bowl

The blocked field goal that gave us everything

James Franklin’s obsession with White Outs or “James Franklin’s here to stay”

Bryce Jordan dies

The Great Penn State Clown Hunt

Canyon Pizza gets a new home, old building torn down

New Target and H&M (finally) open Or, combining the two we might get the exact line “Canyon moves down the street, new Target is complete”

Mike the Mailman retires

Hockey is No. 1 (well, at least it was)

Lion’s Pantry chosen as Class of 2017 Gift

“Second Half Team”

LionPATH sucks

Canvas, which is also new but doesn’t suck

Joey Julius completely annihilating someone

Jumpman Saquon Barkley

“We Are…All In!” — because why not combine two Penn State efforts?

News

Donald Trump winning the presidency and “Alternate Facts” or emphasis on the word “HUGE”

Brexit

Tributes to Prince, Princess Leia (perhaps something about losing both a prince and a princess), the original Willy Wonka, and Arnold Palmer (the man, not the drink)

A tribute to those lost in the Orlando nightclub shooting

Cubs winning the World Series

Zika Virus

Flint Water Crisis

Dakota Access Pipeline and the protests

Pop Culture

Maybe some mention of Harambe, but I wouldn’t be surprised if not because why would they talk about a dead gorilla at THON, even if it was the biggest meme of the year

Leo finally wins an Oscar!

People binge watching “Stranger Things”

RIP Brangelina

Rio Olympics and all of the people who did well there (namely Michael Phelps and Simone Biles)

Water Bottle Flip Challenge

“Finding Dory” making us all feel old

Kanye West goes a liiiiitttle bit crazy

Kim exposing Taylor Swift

“Becky with the good hair”

Pokemon GO

RIP Vine (and RIP the 2014 line dance line, “Have 6 seconds, make a Vine”)

If a man in a red sweater can make his way into the line dance: Ken Bone

A new iPhone that doesn’t have a headphone jack

Galaxy Note 7s catching on fire

#TrustTheProcess

Chewbacca mom

“Beyoncé sips her lemonade”

Hamilton takes makes theater ~cool~ again

More Gilmore Girls

American Idols ends

Songs/Dance Break

The Mannequin Challenge is definitely going to be in the dance break. I bet my first-born child.

Juju and/or the Running Man Challenge

“Rain drop, drop top, something about dancing and never stop(ing)”

“Closer,” but the part in the chorus where the beat drops

“Don’t Let Me Down”

Did we miss anything? Let us know what you think will be in this year’s line dance in the comments!

Special thanks to my roommates Maggie DeWitt and Kristen Topoleski for helping me compile this list all year and doing the line dance with me at the most random times.