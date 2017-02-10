UHS Confirms Two Cases Of Mumps On Campus

Penn State’s University Health Services (UHS) said in a university press release this evening that two cases of mumps have been confirmed on campus.

According to the release, the students have been isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health procedures and recommendations and the university is in the process of notifying other individuals that may have come in contact with those infected.

Penn State is encouraging anyone who develops mumps-like symptoms not to attend THON and to contact UHS at 814-863-4463. Symptoms of mumps include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms, and those who contract the virus are infectious for two days before the swelling begins through five days after the start of the swelling. People are commonly administered two doses of the mumps vaccine before their first birthday, though this is not always the case for a number of reasons.

Last year three potential cases of mumps were reported at University Park. The disease is spread via saliva and respiratory secretions — anything from sharing food or drink to touching a contaminated surface (say a treadmill at the gym) and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.