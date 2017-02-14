Your Guide To Valentine’s Day 2017 In State College

Valentine’s Day can be rough for a college student — many students don’t have a date, and those that do usually don’t have even enough money to pay for an expensive dinner. To make matters even worse, the typical dinner spots like The Corner Room will undoubtedly be packed. Likewise, the fact that Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday this year doesn’t necessarily bode well for the bar or party scene.

We’ve given you our suggestions and warnings about this holiday in the past, but now it’s time to decide what to do for yourself. To prepare, here’s just a few of the special events going on in State College this Valentine’s Day.

Primanti Bros. is hosting a “Broken Hearts Party” this Valentine’s Day, complete with a paper shredder. Party-goers can bring a picture of their ex, air their grievances, and then proceed to shred the picture. If you’re trying to get over an ex or simply want to witness the whole ordeal for yourself, stop by PMan’s on February 14 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sometimes all you need to feel better is some puppy love. Stop by The Funky Trunk from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Valentine’s Day to shop and meet some furry friends. Project PAWS will sell polaroid pictures with the dogs for $2 and the entire profit will go to the shelter. 50 percent of the proceeds from the purchased clothes will also go to the shelter. So if you’re feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day, feel free to treat yourself in the name of puppies.

You can bring a partner to the Yoga Lab for a special Valentine’s Day themed class from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. this Valentine’s Day. The class costs $15 per person unless you have a membership card. If you’re looking for more than just a dinner and movie this Valentine’s Day, consider trying out a fun workout with your significant other or friend at the Yoga Lab.

The State College Drag Community will present “A VALENTiNE’S DAY KiKi” at Chronic Town on Tuesday. The doors will open at 8:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 9:00 p.m. Entrance will cost $5 and all proceeds will benefit the Free Speech Legal Defense Fund.

Penn State General Career Fair

If you’re single and simply trying to focus on your career this Valentine’s Day, then celebrate your productivity by going to the Spring Career Fair at the Bryce Jordan Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. While everyone else is distracted by flowers and chocolates, this could be your chance to snag that killer internship that puts you ahead and makes you an eligible bachelor/bachelorette.

Did we miss something? Let us know in the comments how you will be spending your Valentine’s Day this year.