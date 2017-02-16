Campus Dining To Offer Specials Throughout THON Weekend 2017

With only one day left until THON 2017, countless organizations across campus are taking the final steps to prepare for the big weekend. In an effort to support Penn State’s largest fundraiser of the year, Campus Dining also plans to do its part in helping volunteers stay happy and healthy while they stand FTK.

From now through the end of THON Weekend, Campus Dining encourages volunteers to watch what they eat by keeping an eye out for healthy food and drink items across campus labeled “Dietician Approved” in order to maintain a balanced diet. Students can purchase these items at any of the convenience stores around campus.

Campus Dining will also offer a variety of specific amenities and specials at certain points throughout THON. Families of children and volunteers can purchase meals for $7 as part of a meal deal from dinner on Friday through brunch on Sunday. Dining staff will also serve hot chocolate outside the All-Sports Museum Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to volunteers waiting in line to get into the BJC. In addition, Campus Dining plans to donate 250 meals directly to THON during the weekend.

After THON comes to a close, dancers can feel free to stop by any of the five dining halls on campus for a complimentary dinner Monday evening. Each dancer simply needs to come with his/her dancer number in hand in order to receive the meal.