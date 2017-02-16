Celebrate Penn State’s 162nd Birthday At Founders’ Day

Penn State is almost 162 years old (but still looks as young as ever).

To celebrate another year with Dear Old State, Lion Ambassadors will host the annual Founders’ Day celebration on Wednesday, February 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the HUB.

February 22 isn’t just a date picked at random. The Farmer’s High School of Pennsylvania was officially made a degree-granting institution on the exact same day in 1855.

Lion Ambassadors President Bennett Samuel told Penn State News that Founder’s Day is a humbling tradition.

“Tradition is what brings this University to light,” Samuel said. “We instill tradition and pride each and every day, but February 22 is always a humble reminder to continue carrying on the traditions of those who came before us.”

The Founders’ Day bash will include just what you’d expect to see at any big birthday party — games, prizes, and a whole lot of cake and cookies. There will also be a photo booth, trivia, and live entertainment performing in the HUB. The event is free of charge and open to the public.