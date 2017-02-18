[PHOTOS] Kids Show Their Competitive Side At Athlete Hour

While you were rocking in the BJC, everyone’s favorite sports teams flocked to the Sarni Tennis Center to play games with THON families during Athlete Hour. Whether it was a varsity sport or a game like Twister, it’s safe to say everyone enjoyed themselves.
Penn State Men’s Soccer kicks things off with one on one sessions.
Our very own Nittany Lion made a special appearance.
Face painting got everyone in the THON spirit.
Even some non-athletic games, like Twister, were ready to go.
Some kids weren’t amused.
The Penn State Fencing section was full of fast movement.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley took pictures with fans.
Everyone got the change to take group pictures with their favorite teams.
Penn State Cheerleading quickly became a hot spot for all.
Several kids got very competitive, like this one-on-one Men’s Soccer showdown.