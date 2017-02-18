What’s In Your Fanny Pack?

Since only small bags, the most popular being fanny packs, are allowed into the BJC for THON, it’s not uncommon to stuff them with as much as possible. These items range from practical with their usages obvious, to fun with entertainment as their main purpose.

Phone

This is an obvious item to have on your list, wherever you are and whatever you’re doing, you will have this on you at all times.

Wallet

This being another obvious choice, more so to those who feel most comfortable with not only their Penn State ID, but other essentials like money and perhaps some gift cards.

Key

This is just as essential as the first two, getting back into your dorm room or apartment is probably the most important and not something to be forgotten.

Portable Charger

Whether you’re here for the whole 46 hours, half the time, or even less, there’s a chance your phone will die. Snapchatting and posting all the THON pictures on social media will drain your battery quickly. Not to mention the lack of Wi-Fi will certainly do the trick, as well.

Granola Bars and Other Food

Standing on your feet for hours works up an appetite and eating during the weekend is essential. Granola bars are a versatile item that are easy to carry in something as small as a fanny pack along with other similar snacks.

Gum

Finding time and the space to brush your teeth is a bit more difficult at the BJC, but it certainly isn’t impossible. If you need something to make your mouth feel and smell better, gum is going to come in clutch. But please, bring a toothbrush if you’re at THON for a while.

Chapstick

In a place as dry as the BJC, you’ll be thankful to have Chapstick on you.

Hand Sanitizer

With the lack of sleep many will experience, it’s important to stay healthy. To avoid taking trips to the bathroom to wash your hands, having hand sanitizer will come in handy.

Hair Ties

Long hair, don’t care? You will when you’re hours deep into THON and the only thing you want is your hair off your neck and out of your face.

Bubbles and Water Guns

Both popular THON items, which can be seen all around the BJC, are used to keep everyone entertained.

Racquetball/Tennis Ball

One of the most versatile items you can bring to THON; it is used to pass the time or massage your feet after being on them for hours.

We were also on the lookout for the fanny packs with the most unique designs and this is what we found.