THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2017 Line Dance

Student Life, THON

The BJC crowd has heard and practiced the line dance dozens of times, which means they’ve inevitably developed some hot takes decided to opine online. We checked out THON Twitter and gathered up some of your best tweets reacting to the 2017 line dance.

It seems like some didn’t learn the line dance as well as others:

Some others treasured the hourly tradition:

Quite a few thought that this year’s line dance didn’t stack up in comparison to past line dances:

Several Pittsburch Penguins fans were thrilled at the mention of the team’s 2016 Stanley Cup win:

Gilmore Girls fan was pretty upset that no one warned her about the shoutout to the show:

One spectator got to caught down on the floor during the line dance:

Some enjoyed the 2017 line dance from afar:

One alumni and former THON participant resents the 2017 line dance for her pushing her favorite out of the 5-year line dance recap:

It wouldn’t be THON if someone didn’t like the line dance:

Some wanted to make sure celebrities knew they were featured in this year’s lyrics:

Well, now we know why everything’s so lit:

Photo By: Oyoma Asinor
Gabriela Stevenson

Gabriela is a sophomore majoring in print and digital journalism and a writer for Onward State. She is from Norristown, PA, which she normally refers to as "30 minutes outside of Philadelphia." She enjoys Broadway musicals, neck pillows, and eating cereal at night. To contact Gabriela, e-mail her at gabriela@onwardstate.com, or follow her on Twitter @GabiStevenson if you want to feel young again.

