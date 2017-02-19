THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2017 Line Dance

The BJC crowd has heard and practiced the line dance dozens of times, which means they’ve inevitably developed some hot takes decided to opine online. We checked out THON Twitter and gathered up some of your best tweets reacting to the 2017 line dance.

It seems like some didn’t learn the line dance as well as others:

I've accepted I suck at the line dance and I'm now just flailing and hoping for the best — s (@_sepeterson) February 19, 2017

Some others treasured the hourly tradition:

the line dance saves lives — sen (@seneca__) February 19, 2017

The line dance NEVER gets old — Chad (@Csbarker12) February 19, 2017

Quite a few thought that this year’s line dance didn’t stack up in comparison to past line dances:

I know this is gunna sound biased, but 2013 has got to be the best line dance of all time! #stopmakethestandsshake pic.twitter.com/pVFwTdxUfX — Mikaela Schmeider (@MikaelaSchmei) February 19, 2017

[shout out grumpy cat in the line dance 2K13]One of the most memorable weekends of my life.#FTK #THON — Kristin Carpenter (@kcarp5) February 19, 2017

@NotCarlotta I'm trying to teach my boyfriend the 2013 line dance. — Dulce-Marie Flecha (@DulceFlecha) February 19, 2017

The most iconic things to happen on THON's stage:

1. 2016 Line Dance

2. DNCE — Katie (@kwizzzz) February 18, 2017

Sorry, but this Morale Captain has nothing on Beth from THON 2008. She is a legend, as is the line dance, and the total 😀 Ah, nostalgia… — Xiu Squadron Leader (@lemontokki) February 18, 2017

Dance Break from the THON 2012 Line Dance. All-timer. — Brandon (@ShowpOrShoop) February 18, 2017

Several Pittsburch Penguins fans were thrilled at the mention of the team’s 2016 Stanley Cup win:

"Pens lift the Stanley Cup." Thanks for the reminder #THON2017 line dance lyrics 😏 pic.twitter.com/sMdUuguSjT — Megan Woodward (@meganjustsaid) February 18, 2017

"Pens hoist the cup" is a lyric in the THON line dance this year 🐧 — Tony Pearsol (@ToeKneeP18) February 18, 2017

Hey @penguins you made it into the 2017 Penn State THON line dance. #StanleyCupChamps #LordStanley 😎🏆 — Megan Miller (@meg_mil25) February 18, 2017

A Gilmore Girls fan was pretty upset that no one warned her about the shoutout to the show:

How did someone not tell me earlier that #GilmoreGirls makes @THON line dance???? #FTK — Megan Flood (@MeganFlood11) February 18, 2017

One spectator got to caught down on the floor during the line dance:

Happiest person in the world after doing the line dance on the floor #FTK — Kaleigh Strohl (@kaleighdiane98) February 18, 2017

Some enjoyed the 2017 line dance from afar:

OMG reading the lyrics to the THON line dance is the first time I've truly missed PSU in a while — Julia (@julesquigley) February 18, 2017

One alumni and former THON participant resents the 2017 line dance for her pushing her favorite out of the 5-year line dance recap:

TFW you realize the line dance from the year you danced is being retired #THON2017 pic.twitter.com/KyKQDGr9E1 — Jackie Stare (@JStare) February 18, 2017

It wouldn’t be THON if someone didn’t like the line dance:

My #THON confession: I always thought the line dance was cringey and dumb. — Russ on Stuff (@Rustash) February 18, 2017

Some wanted to make sure celebrities knew they were featured in this year’s lyrics:

@MichaelPhelps You made it into the THON line dance this year! https://t.co/pidsVwwcbV — Laura Nicole (@LauraNicole44) February 18, 2017

@Lin_Manuel this week is Penn State's @THON to raise money to fight pediatric cancer & Hamilton got a shout out in the line dance! — Kaitlin Eckrote (@ItsxKate) February 18, 2017

Well, now we know why everything’s so lit: