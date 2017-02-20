Our Weirdest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2017

So much is happening so fast at THON — Twitter provides the perfect platform to get it all out there in real time. Looking back on it the next day, though, a lot of these tweets composed by folks who had been awake for 40+ hours are a little weird. “You had to be there” is an understatement.

Here are the weirdest out-of-context tweets from @THONwardstate all weekend:

“So why don’t you slide…” …….drop, hit dem folks, don’t stop. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017

Here we have what appears to be Goo Goo Dolls lyrics and…something else?

#IsItTooLateNowToSaySorry …yeah, it is, sorry Pat Chambers. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

In retrospect, this looks like a hot sports take from the @THONwardState account. Not even @OnwardStSports would be so bold.

MAKE SOME NOISEEEE!! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Don’t tell me what to do, alter ego of a blog Twitter account.

.@PennStateMGolf powers onto the stage with another Kanye song, “Black Skinhead.” — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Just your average collegiate golf team activity.

Hopefully they can use all those broken wooden boards to ignite hope within. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017

???

AND AGAIN!!! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Blog Twitter account or Herb Brooks?

We wish our white horse could come around, but unfortunately BJC policy doesn’t allow pets inside. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

To clarify, we do not have a staff pet. If we did, there’s no chance it would be a horse.

They can break dance too! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Who?

Every good mopping needs a soundtrack. This one features “Take Me Home Country Road” by John Denver. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Does it, though? Also…Roads*

Are we human? Or are we dancers? Difficult to tell at this early hour. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Get you a student-run philanthropy who can do both.

Mmmm baby powder. Time for slides of strength round three! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Mmmm.

U up? What’s your favorite part of this year’s line dance? — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 18, 2017

We became everyone’s favorite 5:50 a.m. “U up?” text.

Oh my — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

The possibilities are endless with this one.

@SaraCivian THON is trying to make a liar out of mw — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

Ok, blog.

Important: Men’s Lax is also wearing jorts. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

^BREAKING NEWS

Followed by a Meghan Trainor song. Sad! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017

Sad!

A simultaneous spin is particularly impressive…bonus points for style and enthusiasm. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017

3…2…1…Haircuts! — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017

Are you trying to hint something at me, @THONwardstate? I think my hair looks fine the way it is.

Joe Jonas, you can leave a toothbrush at the BJC anytime. — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017

It’s easy to guess the context of this one, but it’s funnier to pretend we randomly tweeted it.