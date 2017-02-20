Our Weirdest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2017

So much is happening so fast at THON — Twitter provides the perfect platform to get it all out there in real time. Looking back on it the next day, though, a lot of these tweets composed by folks who had been awake for 40+ hours are a little weird. “You had to be there” is an understatement.
Here are the weirdest out-of-context tweets from @THONwardstate all weekend:
“So why don’t you slide…” …….drop, hit dem folks, don’t stop.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017
Here we have what appears to be Goo Goo Dolls lyrics and…something else?
#IsItTooLateNowToSaySorry …yeah, it is, sorry Pat Chambers.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
In retrospect, this looks like a hot sports take from the @THONwardState account. Not even @OnwardStSports would be so bold.
MAKE SOME NOISEEEE!!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Don’t tell me what to do, alter ego of a blog Twitter account.
.@PennStateMGolf powers onto the stage with another Kanye song, “Black Skinhead.”
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Just your average collegiate golf team activity.
Hopefully they can use all those broken wooden boards to ignite hope within.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017
???
AND AGAIN!!!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Blog Twitter account or Herb Brooks?
We wish our white horse could come around, but unfortunately BJC policy doesn’t allow pets inside.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
To clarify, we do not have a staff pet. If we did, there’s no chance it would be a horse.
They can break dance too!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Who?
Every good mopping needs a soundtrack. This one features “Take Me Home Country Road” by John Denver.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Does it, though? Also…Roads*
Are we human? Or are we dancers? Difficult to tell at this early hour.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Get you a student-run philanthropy who can do both.
Mmmm baby powder. Time for slides of strength round three!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Mmmm.
U up? What’s your favorite part of this year’s line dance?
— Onward State (@OnwardState) February 18, 2017
We became everyone’s favorite 5:50 a.m. “U up?” text.
Oh my
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
The possibilities are endless with this one.
@SaraCivian THON is trying to make a liar out of mw
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
Ok, blog.
Important: Men’s Lax is also wearing jorts.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
^BREAKING NEWS
Followed by a Meghan Trainor song. Sad!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017
Sad!
A simultaneous spin is particularly impressive…bonus points for style and enthusiasm.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
3…2…1…Haircuts!
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017
Are you trying to hint something at me, @THONwardstate? I think my hair looks fine the way it is.
Joe Jonas, you can leave a toothbrush at the BJC anytime.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 18, 2017
It’s easy to guess the context of this one, but it’s funnier to pretend we randomly tweeted it.
Really just too much going on IMO.
— THONward State (@THONwardState) February 19, 2017
- Total: 0
- Tweeter