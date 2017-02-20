You are at:»»»Our Weirdest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2017

Our Weirdest Out-Of-Context Tweets From THON 2017

THON

So much is happening so fast at THON — Twitter provides the perfect platform to get it all out there in real time. Looking back on it the next day, though, a lot of these tweets composed by folks who had been awake for 40+ hours are a little weird. “You had to be there” is an understatement.

Here are the weirdest out-of-context tweets from @THONwardstate all weekend:

Here we have what appears to be Goo Goo Dolls lyrics and…something else?

In retrospect, this looks like a hot sports take from the @THONwardState account. Not even @OnwardStSports would be so bold.

Don’t tell me what to do, alter ego of a blog Twitter account.

Just your average collegiate golf team activity.

???

Blog Twitter account or Herb Brooks?

To clarify, we do not have a staff pet. If we did, there’s no chance it would be a horse.

Who?

Does it, though? Also…Roads*

Get you a student-run philanthropy who can do both.

Mmmm.

We became everyone’s favorite 5:50 a.m. “U up?” text.

The possibilities are endless with this one.

Ok, blog.

^BREAKING NEWS

Sad!

Are you trying to hint something at me, @THONwardstate? I think my hair looks fine the way it is.

It’s easy to guess the context of this one, but it’s funnier to pretend we randomly tweeted it.

