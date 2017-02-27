Donovon Jack Heads To Australia To Play For The Rockingham Flames

Former Penn State men’s basketball standout Donovon Jack will resume his professional basketball career after signing a contract to play for the Rockingham Flames in the State Basketball League in Australia. Here he is announcing on the Rockingham Flames YouTube channel his signing and describes what he’ll bring to the table when he arrives.

Jack will be joining former Cleveland State player Vinny Zollo as the two US imports for the Flames this year. They will be joining the team as the Flames transition to new head coach Brad Samuelson this season after he was an assistant coach for Rockingham for the past nine years.

Jack had a brief stint with the Leicester Raiders last summer before being released just as the team started play in the British Basketball League. In a new landscape, Jack will strive for consistency with the Flames after finishing a successful career at Penn State that saw him finish sixth in Penn State’s all-time block leaders with 100 rejections.

Samuelson told The West Australian that he plans on using Jack in a mentor role as he hopes to rebuild the Flames organization. “Instead of going for the real athletic, slashing players, we tried to look for a couple of gentlemen who would work with our juniors and become club people,” he told The West Australian.

The Flames have a young roster and Jack has the opportunity to bring some valuable experience and leadership as he travels to the land down under in hopes of continuing his basketball career.