Mac O'Keefe Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Fourth Time In A Row

After breaking his own single-game freshman scoring record with eight goals in last weekend’s win over Villanova, Penn State men’s lacrosse attacker Mac O’Keefe is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Again. For the fourth time in a row.

O’Keefe has racked up the accolade ever since he’s been able to receive it. It’s no surprise — he’s scored 24 goals in four games, leading the nation in goals in general and goals per game. With the help of his teammates, of course, he’s propelled Penn State’s offense to No. 2 in the nation at 18.25 goals per game.

No. 5 Penn State (4-0) takes on No. 8 Penn in one of its toughest matchups yet at home on Saturday. First face off is at noon.

